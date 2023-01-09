×

News

Rosedale pool reopens with splash thanks to Good Samaritan

Fun time for hundreds of Kariega children after project initiated by businessman Armand du Preez comes to fruition

09 January 2023
Tshepiso Mametela
Reporter

Activity at the Rosedale swimming pool returned with much excitement as hundreds of children brimming with joy flocked to the Kariega facility for the first time in four years on Saturday.

An enthusiastic local Christian music band was on hand to amplify the fanfare, characteristic of recreational pools across Nelson Mandela Bay at the height of every summer...

