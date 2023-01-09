Pressure builds on Nelson Mandela Bay mayor to act on Nqwazi
By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 09 January 2023
Pressure is mounting on Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Retief Odendaal to act on city manager Noxolo Nqwazi’s return to office as coalition partners want the issue resolved once and for all.
Even DA provincial leader Nqaba Bhanga has entered the fray, saying the coalition partners have long warned that this matter may cause the collapse of the coalition...
Politics