×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

North West man killed by his own dogs

By TimesLIVE - 09 January 2023
Two of the dogs were Staffie-pit bull crosses while the breed of the third is unclear. Stock image
Two of the dogs were Staffie-pit bull crosses while the breed of the third is unclear. Stock image
Image: 123RF/maryswift

A 60-year-old man from Lichtenburg was allegedly mauled to death by his three dogs on Saturday afternoon.

An inquest has been opened, said North West police spokesperson Capt Sam Tselanyane.

He said: "It is alleged during load-shedding the deceased’s wife was on the other side of their house when she heard the dogs barking. She didn’t go and check what was wrong as their house is situated on a busy street and the dogs frequently bark at passing pedestrians and vehicles."

She went to look for her husband when power was restored and found him lying motionless in the garden. She then contacted authorities.

The couple had two Staffie-pit bull cross dogs and one unknown breed. The dogs were removed from the home by the SPCA after the attack.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

DStv Prem | The Best of Bonfils Bimenyimana
Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...

Most Read