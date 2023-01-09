A 60-year-old man from Lichtenburg was allegedly mauled to death by his three dogs on Saturday afternoon.
An inquest has been opened, said North West police spokesperson Capt Sam Tselanyane.
He said: "It is alleged during load-shedding the deceased’s wife was on the other side of their house when she heard the dogs barking. She didn’t go and check what was wrong as their house is situated on a busy street and the dogs frequently bark at passing pedestrians and vehicles."
She went to look for her husband when power was restored and found him lying motionless in the garden. She then contacted authorities.
The couple had two Staffie-pit bull cross dogs and one unknown breed. The dogs were removed from the home by the SPCA after the attack.
North West man killed by his own dogs
Image: 123RF/maryswift
