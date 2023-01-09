Kariega teen ramps up skills ahead of New York beauty pageant
By Simtembile Mgidi - 09 January 2023
After returning home from a talent boot camp in Pretoria, a Kariega teen realised she is more than just a pretty face, having learnt to dance, sing and act in preparation for the Miss Teen Universe beauty pageant in New York in June.
Riebeek College Girls’ High School pupil Simanyene Bucwa, 17, said she landed at the Chief Dawid Stuurman Airport in Gqeberha on Monday after the three-day camp feeling prepared to compete on the international stage. ..
