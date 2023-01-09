Humansdorp detectives are seeking the community’s assistance in locating a witness to the fatal stabbing of Thulani Matodlana in 2018.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said at about 10am on July 12 2018, Matodlana was killed by a friend in his backyard in KwaNomzamo.
“Matodlana, 35 years old at the time, the suspect and another friend were in the deceased’s yard, when the suspect, Nkosinathi Herman, 26 at the time, was playing with a knife,” she said.
“He allegedly fatally stabbed Matodlana once in his chest. Both the deceased and the suspect knew each other.
“Siyamthando Zamali was present when the incident occurred.”
Naidu said though a statement was taken from him at the time, when the case was set for trial, Zamali no longer lived in the area.
“His current whereabouts is unknown.
“A case of murder is under investigation.”
Anyone who can assist police in tracing Zamali is asked to contact Detective Warrant Officer Corne Smit on 071-678-8072 or the nearest police station.
All information is confidential, and callers may remain anonymous.
HeraldLIVE
Humansdorp police looking for witness to 2018 stabbing
Image: BELCHONOK/123RF
HeraldLIVE
