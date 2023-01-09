×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Food Truck Fest serves up something to tempt every palate

09 January 2023
Tshepiso Mametela
Reporter

Savoury or sweet, spicy or sour — whatever their preference, Gqeberha residents had their fill of flavours at the Food Truck Fest over the weekend.

Some of the metro’s most wholesome flavours were on offer at the German Club Port Elizabeth in Lorraine as more than 1,000 hungry visitors ate, drank and enjoyed the lively atmosphere during the second Food Truck Fest...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

DStv Prem | The Best of Bonfils Bimenyimana
Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...

Most Read