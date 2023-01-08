ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa will on Sunday deliver the party's January 8 statement.
The statement is issued on the anniversary of the founding of South Africa’s oldest existing political formation and is an important declaration of the party’s programme for the year ahead.
And with the ANC likely to dominate government for at least the next 18 months, the statement is a guide to all South Africans as to the party’s thinking and ideas about key areas of public life.
WATCH LIVE | Ramaphosa delivers ANC January 8 statement
The ANC is celebrating its 111th anniversary in Bloemfontein
