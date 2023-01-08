Taxi association responds to claims of illegal road blocks
The SA National Taxi Council has responded to a statement by Eastern Cape transport MEC Xolile Nqatha that illegal roadblocks were being manned by taxi operators.
Ngatha had called on law enforcement agencies to act against those who continue to impersonate traffic officers and hold illegal roadblocks, characterised by extortion in some instances...
Taxi association responds to claims of illegal road blocks
General Reporter
The SA National Taxi Council has responded to a statement by Eastern Cape transport MEC Xolile Nqatha that illegal roadblocks were being manned by taxi operators.
Ngatha had called on law enforcement agencies to act against those who continue to impersonate traffic officers and hold illegal roadblocks, characterised by extortion in some instances...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics