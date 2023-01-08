×

News

Stage 4 load-shedding to continue in the evenings

By TimesLIVE - 08 January 2023
Eskom will continue to implement stage 4 load-shedding in the evenings until further notice. File photo.
Image: Maribe Trevor Mokgobu

Eskom will continue implementing stage 4 load-shedding between 4pm until 5am daily while stage 3 will be implemented from 5am until 4pm, the power utility announced on Sunday.

Eskom began implementing stage 4 load-shedding on Wednesday afternoon after delays in returning some generating units to service. It said it would revisit the situation.

On Sunday it said the schedule would continue.

“Breakdowns amount to 17,035MW while planned maintenance is 6,189MW. Another update will be published as soon as it is necessary,” Eskom said.

TimesLIVE

