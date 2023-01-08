In another incident, a pedestrian was hit by a VW Polo on the R101 near Hammanskraal.
“Through the deployment of officers, the Gauteng traffic police will continue to work together with various law enforcement agencies and co-ordinate operations through data-driven projects to reduce road fatalities, respond to reported incidents and support police with crime prevention and combating initiatives in the province,” Gauteng traffic police spokesperson Sello Maremane said.
He said it was concerning that pedestrians continued to make up a high number of road fatalities.
“This pedestrian high mortality rate is attributable to not wearing reflective gear at night, violation of traffic signals, distracted walking, distracted driving, using public roads while under the influence of alcohol or drugs and jaywalking among others.
“To this end, the Gauteng traffic police will also deploy road safety practitioners in built-up areas situated along the freeways and other roads identified as dangerous to enhance road user knowledge and to increase pedestrian compliance with road traffic rules and signs.”
TimesLIVE
Preliminary figures reveal 200 road fatalities in Gauteng during festive season
Journalist
Image: 123RF/Jaromír Chalabala
Preliminary statistics indicate Gauteng has recorded more than 200 road traffic fatalities since the beginning of the festive season with pedestrians accounting for almost 50% of the deaths.
Gauteng traffic police revealed this on Sunday as they announced they had intensified the deployment of officers along the province’s major routes and freeways as part of an integrated festive season law enforcement plan.
The aim is to reduce fatal road traffic crashes.
They said the province had witnessed reckless and negligent driving, disregard of traffic signals and passenger overloading, especially during the festive season.
On Saturday, three children were killed due to what police alleged was reckless and negligent behaviour by a BMW driver who was allegedly spinning the car.
In another incident, a pedestrian was hit by a VW Polo on the R101 near Hammanskraal.
“Through the deployment of officers, the Gauteng traffic police will continue to work together with various law enforcement agencies and co-ordinate operations through data-driven projects to reduce road fatalities, respond to reported incidents and support police with crime prevention and combating initiatives in the province,” Gauteng traffic police spokesperson Sello Maremane said.
He said it was concerning that pedestrians continued to make up a high number of road fatalities.
“This pedestrian high mortality rate is attributable to not wearing reflective gear at night, violation of traffic signals, distracted walking, distracted driving, using public roads while under the influence of alcohol or drugs and jaywalking among others.
“To this end, the Gauteng traffic police will also deploy road safety practitioners in built-up areas situated along the freeways and other roads identified as dangerous to enhance road user knowledge and to increase pedestrian compliance with road traffic rules and signs.”
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics