News

Police on manhunt for BMW driver who allegedly killed three children in Pretoria

08 January 2023
Suthentira Govender
Senior reporter
The scene of the horror crash.
Image: Emer-G-Med

Police have launched a manhunt for the driver of a BMW who allegedly struck seven people, killing three children, in Pretoria on Saturday.

Gauteng police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said the incident took place about 4.45pm at Salvokop.

“It is alleged the suspect was driving his brother’s BMW at a high speed in Salvokop when he hit seven pedestrians.

“Three of the pedestrians were children aged between four and six years, who were certified dead at the scene. Four other pedestrians were taken to the local medical care centre.

“The driver of the BMW fled from the scene and police are looking for him.”

Masondo said police have opened a case of culpable homicide, reckless and negligent driving as well as defeating the ends of justice.

