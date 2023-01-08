Bethelsdorp detectives are seeking the community’s assistance after a body of an unidentified man was found in Van Der Kemp’s Kloof, Bethelsdorp, on Saturday.
Police need help to identify body retrieved from water
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet
Bethelsdorp detectives are seeking the community’s assistance after a body of an unidentified man was found in Van Der Kemp’s Kloof, Bethelsdorp, on Saturday.
It is alleged that at about 1.50pm, members of the community were at Van Der Kemp’s Kloof when they noticed the body of a man in the water and alerted the SA Police Service.
The body was recovered by the SAPS diving unit.
“At this stage the cause of death is unknown and the alleged drowning will only be confirmed after a post mortem,” police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said.
“The man is estimated to be in his 30s and was dressed in a black jersey. There were no signs of visible injuries except for a head wound, for which it was clear he had received treatment in a hospital.”
An inquest docket was opened and is under investigation.
Anyone who can assist in tracing the man’s family or may be able to identify him, or can furnish any information relating to his death is urged to contact detective Warrant Officer Attie Knoetze at SAPS Bethelsdorp on 084-660-8003, Crime Stop on 08600-10111, or by going to their nearest police station.
Information can also be sent via the MYSAPSAPP.
All information received will be treated as confidential and callers can opt to remain anonymous.
HeraldLIVE
