After being tipped off about an illegal stock of diesel and gas, police in Gqeberha arrested a 34-year-old man on charges of possessing suspected stolen property.
Mount Road police also confiscated the diesel and gas cylinders in North End on Friday.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the Mount Road members had received information on the illegal dispensing of diesel and gas.
“At approximately 12pm the members followed up on the information in Govan Mbeki Avenue, North End.
“On arrival the members found 3,800l of diesel, 27 gas cylinders of various sizes and three electrical pumps, with an estimated value of R200,000.
“The suspect was unable to provide any proof of purchase, nor could he produce any permits to deal in diesel or filling of gas cylinders.
“The premises were also visited by the fire department and arrangements were made to transport the property for safekeeping during the investigation,” Janse van Rensburg said.
She said more charges could be added as the investigation unfolded.
The suspect will appear in the Gqeberha magistrate’s court soon.
HeraldLIVE
Man arrested for illegal haul of diesel, gas
Image: SUPPLIED
