Several houses were damaged, two people are in hospital and a child is missing after heavy downpours lashed KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday and Friday.
The co-operative governance and traditional affairs department (Cogta) said mop-up operations are continuing in large parts of the province.
“Proactive measures taken by disaster management teams ensured communities were fully aware of the actions they needed to take should they find themselves caught up in an incident,” said Cogta MEC Sihle Zikalala.
He commended the teams for their swift action “in trying to deal with the heavy rains that have caused damage to several households and damaged roads and electricity infrastructure in a number of municipalities”.
KZN forges ahead with mop-up operations after heavy rain
“Houses were damaged in a number of districts with the full extent of the damages still being assessed.
“Disaster management teams are still trying to recover the body of the missing child that is believed to have been swept away in Msunduzi.
“A house collapsed in Msinga injuring occupants who are recovering in hospital.”
“Residents are also urged to continue to heed weather warnings.”
Zikalala said the provincial disaster management centre is working with the Mzimkhulu local municipality to ensure people keep away from flooded areas in the north coast town.
