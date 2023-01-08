Cleanup squad tackles blocked Strand Street stormwater drains
Metro working overtime to clear buildup of silt, mud — and, some say, manganese dust — causing localised flooding
Premium
By Guy Rogers - 09 January 2023
Metro employees were busy at the weekend unplugging the Strand Street stormwater system, where blockages have led to localised flooding.
Metro spokesperson Mamela Ndamase said on Sunday the problem was multifaceted...
Cleanup squad tackles blocked Strand Street stormwater drains
Metro working overtime to clear buildup of silt, mud — and, some say, manganese dust — causing localised flooding
Metro employees were busy at the weekend unplugging the Strand Street stormwater system, where blockages have led to localised flooding.
Metro spokesperson Mamela Ndamase said on Sunday the problem was multifaceted...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics