ANC resolves to intensify international solidarity in all forms, says Ramaphosa

Presidency reporter
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday said building a better Africa is one of the ANC’s priorities as it forges ahead with its renewal agenda.
He also expressed the party’s concern on the ongoing war between Russia and the Ukraine.
“The ANC is concerned about the nexus of the increasing geopolitical tensions and the war in Ukraine, rising narrow nationalism and the effects of Covid-19 and climate change [which] are all contributing to food, energy and financial crises, with devastating effects on poorer countries,” he said.
LISTEN | Five ANC urgent priorities for 2023 ‘to put citizens' interests first’
Addressing scores of people at the party’s 111th birthday celebrations in Mangaung, Ramaphosa said South Africa’s socioeconomic development and transformation is tied to Africa’s progress as well as the realisation of a stable, peaceful and equitable global order.
“The ANC therefore remains committed to the advancement of these objectives through its own international relations programme as well as the work of the democratic state.”
He said the party must continue to work with its counterparts on the continent to advance the African renaissance by strengthening the AU.
He also wants a commitment to ensuring the AU has the capacity to drive the implementation of Agenda 2063, including taking full advantage of the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).
The developments in the Ukraine “call upon the ANC to strengthen relations with fraternal parties and progressive forces to stem and reverse their negative impact on the realisation of global equality, food security and peace.”
He said South Africa’s foreign policy stance is informed by the premise that multilateralism and the respect for international law are key to achieving global political and economic stability.
“We therefore continue to uphold the enduring principles of the UN Charter and international law. South Africa continues to advocate for reforms that will address the underrepresentation of the African continent in the UN system, and ensure the voice of the continent and of the global south is strengthened in the multilateral system.”
On South Africa's presidency of the Brics bloc this year taking over from China, Ramaphosa said the Brics group of countries accounts for about 17% of global trade and one-third of global GDP, and continues to play a critical role in setting the global development agenda and promoting financial stability.
“As the chair of Brics in 2023, South Africa will advance common development goals with other Brics countries and the world, particularly the African continent.
“In this regard, we support considerations for the expansion of Brics by admitting new members on the basis of formally agreed criteria, principles, and values.”
He said during the summit, South Africa would advance the African agenda. The ANC also reiterated its call for sanctions against Zimbabwe and other countries to be lifted.
“The ANC supports the calls for the lifting of punitive sanctions against Venezuela, Iran, Cuba, Syria, Zimbabwe and elsewhere where such sanctions have been imposed unilaterally and unjustifiably, causing immense suffering and hardship to ordinary citizens of these countries,” he said.
The party also emphasised the call for the right to self-determination for the people of Western Sahara, and said it would continue to strengthen its long and traditional bonds with the Polisario Front.
“The ANC must rebuild international solidarity networks through party-to-party relations with its historical partners and build new relationships with newly formed progressive forces.
“We must strengthen party-to-party and multiparty relations on our continent to turn consensus into concrete action. The ANC should intensify engagement with Southern African liberation movements to ensure that common programmes are realised,” Ramaphosa said, noting the persistent oppression and exploitation of peoples in various parts of the world and the weakening of global peace and stability.
He said the 55th national conference had resolved to intensify international solidarity in all forms.
“The ANC continues to pledge its solidarity with the people of Palestine for freedom, independence, justice and equality.”
