Thousands of people are expected to gather at the Dr Molemela Stadium in Mangaung in the Free State on Sunday to listen to ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa outline the party’s plans to restore the party to its former glory.
Ramaphosa will attend a church service at Waaihoek Church on Sunday morning and then proceed to the stadium at around 11am.
The party celebrates its 111th birthday celebration after concluding part two of its 55th national conference which saw Ramaphosa being re-elected as party president for a second term.
The party painted the streets of Mangaung green, black and gold as it engaged in several build-up activities including a fundraising gala dinner and golf day, mini rallies, visiting the grave sites of former ANC leaders and addressing party structures.
Ramaphosa’s message is expected to re-emphasise the call for unity and renewal.
Speaking during a gala dinner on Saturday night, Ramaphosa told more than 450 guests there was no turning back on the party’s renewal agenda.
“This process of renewal of the ANC and its unity, is not only irreversible, it’s irrevocable. It will not be stopped.”
He added that delegates stood firm in renewing and uniting the organisation.
“There is no longer any room left for those who are opposed to the renewal process. No room at all. There is no longer room, at all, for those who want to sow seeds of divisions in the ANC.”
ANC celebrates 111th birthday in Mangaung, Free State
Presidency reporter
Image: Thapelo Morebudi/The Sunday Times.
