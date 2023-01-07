One dead in shoot-out at Shauwn Mkhize's La Lucia home

Security guards foiled an attempted robbery at the La Lucia home of Royal AM football club owner Shauwn Mkhize, leaving one robber dead.
KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda told TimesLIVE he was on his way to the scene.
“There was an attempted robbery at the house and security guards fatally wounded one of the robbers. Details are unclear at the moment, but I will know more once I am on the scene,” he said.
It is understood the shots rang out about minutes before 2pm on Saturday.
In a screengrab of a local security group, one resident posted the following message at 1.52pm: “Did anyone hear multiple gunshots just now?” — before another answered a minute later: “Yes I also heard them about 10 min ago. I'm in Zietsman Close. Wasn't sure if it was gunshots or not. There was quite a few that went off.”
Mkhize is a socialite, businesswoman, philanthropist and television personality. Among other things, she is known from her Mzansi Magic reality television series Kwa Mam'Mkhize.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
