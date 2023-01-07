×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Khayelitsha fire displaces 160 people after 50 shacks destroyed

07 January 2023
Philani Nombembe
Journalist
About 50 informal structures were destroyed and 160 residents displaced in the fire.
About 50 informal structures were destroyed and 160 residents displaced in the fire.
Image: Gift of the Givers

Residents of Town 2 in Khayelitsha, Cape Town, were awoken early on Saturday morning by a raging fire that destroyed 50 shacks.

Cape Town fire and rescue service spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said his department was alerted about the fire just before 2am.

“Several crews responded and a strong wind was fanning the fire to the nearby formal houses,” said Carelse.

“The incident management team was also activated just after 1am to mitigate the incident. Six fire engines and two water tankers were on scene and managed to contain and extinguish the blaze at 5.30am.”

He said an estimated 50 informal structures were destroyed and 160 residents were displaced.

“Four elderly women suffered from smoke inhalation and were treated by Metro EMS,” he said. “One firefighter sustained second-degree burn wounds to his right hand. The cause is still unknown and no fatalities were reported.”

Carelse added: “The fire is one of three significant incidents which fire and rescue services are dealing with, the other two being the fire in Blaauwberg which is still ongoing and some crews are monitoring the Rockview dam incident for potential flare-ups.”

TimesLIVE

 

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

DStv Prem | The Best of Bonfils Bimenyimana
Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...

Most Read