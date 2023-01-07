×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Acting tax ombud's tenure extended

By TimesLIVE - 07 January 2023
Acting tax ombud Prof Thabo Legwaila.
Acting tax ombud Prof Thabo Legwaila.
Image: Office of the Tax Ombud

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana has reappointed Prof Thabo Legwaila for a further three months as acting tax ombud with effect from Saturday.

The reappointment extends Legwaila’s tenure following his appointment in an acting position in October last year to replace Judge Bernard Ngoepe.

“The recruitment process to find a suitable full-time candidate for the role is still underway and minister Godongwana is confident that it will be concluded shortly,” the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said Legwaila  previously served as the CEO of the Office of the Tax Ombud and was well-versed with the tax regulations of the country.

“He is a more than capable steward of this office, which plays a critical role in improving the overall tax administration of the republic and ensuring that taxpayers have an avenue to resolve any complaints they may have against the national revenue authority equitably and in a timely manner.”

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

DStv Prem | The Best of Bonfils Bimenyimana
Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...

Most Read