×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

'Resign' or 'take it on review'?- Reactions to Piet Rampedi’s statement on ‘Thembisa 10’ report

06 January 2023
Kyle Zeeman
Digital Editor
Pretoria News editor Piet Rampedi responsed to the acting public protector's report.
Pretoria News editor Piet Rampedi responsed to the acting public protector's report.
Image: Twitter

Pretoria News editor Piet Rampedi’s response to the acting public protector's report on the “Thembisa 10” has sparked debate online.

The report found there is no proof Gosiame Sithole (Moliehi Maria Sithole) gave birth to 10 children on June 7 2021. It also found no evidence to support claims she was barred from seeing the babies, kept for mental observation against her will or that her privacy was violated by the Gauteng health department, social workers, the Ekurhuleni municipality and police.  

On Thursday Rampedi claimed the “deeply flawed” report had been compiled without speaking to him.

“The acting public protector concluded the ‘investigation’ without engaging the central parties or asking for any specific information from myself or my employers, Independent Media. Surprisingly, advocate [Kholeka] Gcaleka did not bother to contact me for any information as an interested party in the case,” he said.

Rampedi said his story on the decuplets was “based on months of engagements and work, and first-hand accounts of sources close to Ms Sithole”, and said they had “no reason to mislead” him. 

Social media was flooded with reactions to his claims. Some urged him to stand strong and challenge the report, while others said he should resign over the saga.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

DStv Prem | The Best of Bonfils Bimenyimana
Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...

Most Read