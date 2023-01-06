Residents call for taps from municipality after fire destroys 20 shacks
Premium
By Siphokazi Mnyobe - 06 January 2023
Community leaders from the Dameni informal settlement in George say if their cries to the municipality to have taps installed had been heard, the fire that destroyed more than 20 shacks on December 10 could have been avoided.
All those left homeless were provided with temporary accommodation at the All-brick Community Hall...
Residents call for taps from municipality after fire destroys 20 shacks
Community leaders from the Dameni informal settlement in George say if their cries to the municipality to have taps installed had been heard, the fire that destroyed more than 20 shacks on December 10 could have been avoided.
All those left homeless were provided with temporary accommodation at the All-brick Community Hall...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics