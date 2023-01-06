Police in hunt of suspect after chopped body of woman found in Limpopo

Police in Thohoyandou have intensified a manhunt for a suspect after the chopped body of a 35-year-old woman was discovered on Tuesday.

Azwimpheleli Mashau has been asked to present himself at the nearest police station to assist with the investigations.

Avhurengwi Rambuda was last seen at her home in Mukula village on Friday. On Tuesday at about 9pm, her body was discovered by a relative wrapped with a blanket and placed on the seat of an unused pit toilet.

“ Her whole body was chopped with a sharp object,” police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said. He said one of her hands was missing.

Limpopo police commissioner LtGen Thembi Hadebe called on community members with information to come forward so that the suspect can be arrested.

Anyone with information should contact investigating officer Sgt Rambuluwani Nekhavhambe on 071 511 1213 or Crime Stop number 08600 10111 or the nearest police.

TimesLIVE