NSRI warns beachgoers of springtide danger

By Riaan Marais - 06 January 2023
The NSRI is urging people to be cautious along the coast during this weekend's full moon springtide
The National Sea Rescue Institute is urging beachgoers and anglers to be cautious as the weekend’s full moon and springtide may cause unpredictable and dangerous sea conditions.

NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon said the springtide would reach its peak on Friday, causing higher than normal high tides and lower than normal low tides along the entire SA shoreline.

“We caution bathers and shoreline anglers to take care along the coast over the weekend, and the first few days of next week.

“The full moon springtide will gradually retreat over the next few days.”

He said the main concern was that beachgoers and anglers could be caught off guard if they were unaware of the springtide, with stronger than normal rip currents also posing a serious danger.

“Anglers should take the necessary precautions and bathers should take care and only swim at beaches protected by lifeguards, and stay within the sections marked by the lifeguards’ flags,” Lambinon said.

