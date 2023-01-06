NSRI responds to another two drownings

The body of a man who went missing in Oubaai in the Southern Cape was recovered from the rocks on Thursday morning.
In a separate incident on Thursday, a man was reportedly washed off the rocks and drowned at Fransmanshoek near Vleesbaai.
It is believed the man whose body was found in Oubaai may have slipped into the water from rocks and drowned.
He had been reported missing by his family when he failed to return from a walk the previous day.
National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) Wilderness and NSRI Mossel Bay assisted the police, George Fire and Rescue Services, Western Cape EMS and Oubaai Security, in the search for the man.
Fire and Rescue Services launched a drone to assist in the search, along with a private helicopter.
“NSRI crew were deployed to assist emergency services in the search along the shoreline and two NSRI Wilderness rescue crafts and an NSRI Mossel Bay rescue craft joined in the search from the sea side,” NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon said.
While NSRI rescue craft were approaching the scene it was reported that the body of a man was spotted in a rocky area in the surf along the shoreline.
“The body of the man was recovered onto a NSRI rescue craft and brought to the NSRI Mossel Bay rescue station where the body was taken into the care of the police and government health forensic pathology services.
“It is believed the body recovered is that of the missing man.
“Police have opened an inquest docket.
“Condolences are conveyed to the family of the deceased man,” Lambinon said.
His identity has not yet been released.
In the second incident, at about 1.30pm on Thursday in Mossel Bay, the NSRI duty crew responded to a report of a man who had been washed off of rocks by waves at Fransmanshoek.
A NSRI rescue craft was towed to Vleesbaai and launched.
By Grace ambulance services, Mossel Bay Fire and Rescue Services, a police dive unit and the government EMS responded.
The man’s body was recovered by the NSRI rescue craft crew.
He was declared dead at the scene.
His identity has not yet been released.
An inquest docket has been opened.
NSRI responds to another two drownings
Image: PAUL FLEET/123RFF
