Lawyer charged after teacher dies in crash

Double tragedy for husband of Dimitreau Bosman-Domingo of Humansdorp after death of daughter last year

06 January 2023
Simtembile Mgidi
General Reporter

A respected Humansdorp teacher was on her way to a much-needed holiday with her husband after the loss of their daughter last year when a Mercedes-Benz, allegedly driven by a local lawyer, crashed into them, killing her on impact.

As medics tried in vain to attend to Dimitreau Bosman-Domingo, 58, her husband broke down — because in just six months he had lost his daughter and wife...

