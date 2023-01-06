Lawyer charged after teacher dies in crash
Double tragedy for husband of Dimitreau Bosman-Domingo of Humansdorp after death of daughter last year
A respected Humansdorp teacher was on her way to a much-needed holiday with her husband after the loss of their daughter last year when a Mercedes-Benz, allegedly driven by a local lawyer, crashed into them, killing her on impact.
As medics tried in vain to attend to Dimitreau Bosman-Domingo, 58, her husband broke down — because in just six months he had lost his daughter and wife...
Lawyer charged after teacher dies in crash
Double tragedy for husband of Dimitreau Bosman-Domingo of Humansdorp after death of daughter last year
General Reporter
A respected Humansdorp teacher was on her way to a much-needed holiday with her husband after the loss of their daughter last year when a Mercedes-Benz, allegedly driven by a local lawyer, crashed into them, killing her on impact.
As medics tried in vain to attend to Dimitreau Bosman-Domingo, 58, her husband broke down — because in just six months he had lost his daughter and wife...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics