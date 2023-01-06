Knysna ‘fake death’ couple denied bail
By Elaine King - 06 January 2023
They allegedly went undercover for 23 years, possessed false ID books and even faked a death — so what would stop them from doing it all over again?
This was the question that prompted a magistrate to deny bail to a Knysna couple, finding them to be a flight risk...
