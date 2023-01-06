Kini Bay robbery ‘felt like a nightmare’
Sleeping elderly homeowner believed he was waking from bad dream as intruders pinned him down
When four men barged into the lounge of an elderly Kini Bay resident’s home in the early hours of Thursday, he thought he had fallen asleep and was having a nightmare.
But the reality dawned on him when the assailants pinned him down on his couch, covered his mouth and brought his sleeping daughter to the lounge, warning the pair not to scream as they gathered R100,000 worth of valuables and foreign currency...
News reporter
