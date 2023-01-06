Good rain in Bay brings little hope for dwindling dam levels
By Riaan Marais - 06 January 2023
Good rain showers were recorded in Nelson Mandela Bay and its catchment areas over the past few days but the run-off will probably not be enough to bring any significant relief to the metro’s dwindling water supply.
Falls in the main catchment areas fell well short of the 50mm mark — a level needed to make a real difference to dam levels — but residents with water tanks will be smiling after parts of the metro received between 20 and 30mm of rain...
