“The situation remains dangerous. We managed to contain the leaking. The diesel tanker was carrying 30,000 litres at the time of the crash. It is a 40,000 litre capacity trailer. The tanker was destined to Alberton from Springs. There are no casualties. The driver was alone at the time of the crash.”
Ntladi said details on how the crash occurred are being investigated.
He confirmed community members rushed to the scene to fill buckets with fuel, but have been dispersed.
“We have stopped everyone at the scene who was trying to get diesel. The situation is under control.”
He urged motorists heading into the Wadeville industrial area to take alternative routes.
“The intersection is going to be closed for some time to allow rehabilitation and recovery of the tanker.”
TimesLIVE
Fuel tanker overturns in Germiston, road closed to motorists
Community members rushed to the scene to fill buckets with diesel, but have been dispersed
Reporter
Image: Supplied
The city of Ekurhuleni has advised motorists to steer clear of the intersection of Dekema and Osborn roads in Wadeville, Germiston, after a diesel tanker overturned on Friday, spilling some of the 30,000 litres of fuel it was transporting.
Spokesperson for Ekurhuleni disaster and emergency management services William Ntladi said emergency services were at the scene and both roads have been closed to motorists as a precautionary measure.
“The situation remains dangerous. We managed to contain the leaking. The diesel tanker was carrying 30,000 litres at the time of the crash. It is a 40,000 litre capacity trailer. The tanker was destined to Alberton from Springs. There are no casualties. The driver was alone at the time of the crash.”
Ntladi said details on how the crash occurred are being investigated.
He confirmed community members rushed to the scene to fill buckets with fuel, but have been dispersed.
“We have stopped everyone at the scene who was trying to get diesel. The situation is under control.”
He urged motorists heading into the Wadeville industrial area to take alternative routes.
“The intersection is going to be closed for some time to allow rehabilitation and recovery of the tanker.”
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics