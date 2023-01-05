×

News

Tributes pour in for legendary former Union High teacher

Premium
By Guy Rogers - 05 January 2023

A respected leader, pillar of the Graaff-Reinet community, and an avid scoutmaster — tributes are pouring in from past pupils, colleagues and the close-knit Karoo community after the death of Union High School teacher Bruce Maree. 

Union High School spokesperson Mariette Burger said the school was deeply saddened by Maree’s death on December 31...

