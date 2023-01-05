Tributes pour in for legendary former Union High teacher
Premium
By Guy Rogers - 05 January 2023
A respected leader, pillar of the Graaff-Reinet community, and an avid scoutmaster — tributes are pouring in from past pupils, colleagues and the close-knit Karoo community after the death of Union High School teacher Bruce Maree.
Union High School spokesperson Mariette Burger said the school was deeply saddened by Maree’s death on December 31...
Tributes pour in for legendary former Union High teacher
A respected leader, pillar of the Graaff-Reinet community, and an avid scoutmaster — tributes are pouring in from past pupils, colleagues and the close-knit Karoo community after the death of Union High School teacher Bruce Maree.
Union High School spokesperson Mariette Burger said the school was deeply saddened by Maree’s death on December 31...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics