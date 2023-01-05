×

WATCH | Seal attacks Gqeberha father and son in Cape Town

By Guy Rogers - 05 January 2023

A Gqeberha father and son were attacked by a juvenile seal in the surf at Cape Town’s Clifton Beach in a bizarre incident captured on camera, which went viral on social media on Wednesday.

Experts say it is too early to say for sure, but the attack could have been triggered by pollutants or increased algal blooms linked to climate change...

