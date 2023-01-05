Pianos smashed in latest St Thomas vandalism atrocity
Among broken keyboards, pedals and strings lie years of memories, shattered by wanton vandalism at a school once praised for its music department.
Three broken pianos, books strewn across the floor and stolen water pipes are what pupils at St Thomas Senior Secondary School must return to later this month if action is not taken...
Pianos smashed in latest St Thomas vandalism atrocity
News reporter
Among broken keyboards, pedals and strings lie years of memories, shattered by wanton vandalism at a school once praised for its music department.
Three broken pianos, books strewn across the floor and stolen water pipes are what pupils at St Thomas Senior Secondary School must return to later this month if action is not taken...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics