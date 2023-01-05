Snow has been predicted for Lesotho and the highest peaks of the southern Drakensberg on Friday.
Now snow's been predicted for KZN mountain peaks in the middle of summer
Image: Southern Drakensberg Toursim via Facebook
Snow has been predicted for Lesotho and the highest peaks of the southern Drakensberg on Friday.
According to Snow Report’s latest Facebook post, light snowfall is expected in the Eastern Cape highlands near the Tiffindell Ski resort and the Swartberg range in the Western Cape.
“Snowfall is possible for the highest peaks in Lesotho on Friday as per our map.”
Snow Report said current data also showed that as much as 10cm of snow was expected to fall on the highest peaks of the southern Drakensberg, also on Friday.
“No low-level snow reachable with a vehicle is likely. No snow is expected at Sani Pass itself. As this is January and the freezing level being as high it is, the forecast might change.”
Snow Report said an update would be posted if the forecast changes.
“Snowfall for Lesotho in January is rare, but it does happen.”
This comes as the SA Weather Service issued warnings of disruptive rain in most parts on KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday and Friday.
