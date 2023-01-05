No double trouble here, only big dreams for America
Twins will work in separate homes in Tennessee as au pairs

By Roslyn Baatjies - 05 January 2023
They have been at each other’s sides for the past 22 years, but with a leap of faith and big dreams for their futures, a set of Bethelsdorp twins are packing their bags for America, where they will live apart for the first time.
And there will be no double trouble in their path because 22-year-old Kaylin and Kayla Cloete have worked hard to make their dreams of expanding their horizons a reality...
