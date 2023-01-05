×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

No double trouble here, only big dreams for America

Twins will work in separate homes in Tennessee as au pairs

Premium
By Roslyn Baatjies - 05 January 2023

They have been at each other’s sides for the past 22 years, but with a leap of faith and big dreams for their futures, a set of Bethelsdorp twins are packing their bags for America, where they will live apart for the first time.

And there will be no double trouble in their path because 22-year-old Kaylin and Kayla Cloete have worked hard to make their dreams of expanding their horizons a reality...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

DStv Prem | The Best of Bonfils Bimenyimana
Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...

Most Read