News

Nelson Mandela Bay ice hockey star gone, but not forgotten

Tribute paid to national player Kelley Wilson, who has died of breast cancer at age of 36

05 January 2023
Tshepiso Mametela
Reporter

Former national ice hockey player and Gqeberha resident Kelley Wilson will be remembered for her contribution to the sport and impressive exploits on the rink.

The powerhouse defender became a national treasure after winning a gold medal with SA at the International Ice Hockey Federation Championships in Bulgaria in 2019...

