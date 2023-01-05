×

News

Missing boy’s body washes up at Kenton-on-Sea

By Riaan Marais - 05 January 2023
Sadly, the body found on Thursday morning at Kariega beach, Kenton-on-Sea, is that of 11-year-old Anovuyo Cirha
Image: PAUL FLEET/123RFF

The death toll of the New Year’s Day drowning tragedy at Kenton-on-Sea rose to four after the body of an 11-year-old boy was found washed ashore on Thursday morning.

Anovuyo Cirha’s body was found at Kariega beach by a member of the public at about 5am.

Anovuyo was one of four children who drowned while swimming in the sea between Kenton’s Middle and Main beaches, at about 5pm on January 1.

The bodies of three girls, aged between 11 and 12, were recovered but despite extensive efforts by emergency services and sea rescue personnel to resuscitate them, they were declared dead on the scene.

The search for Anovuyo continued during the week.

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli said the police were notified of a body found at Kariega beach on Thursday morning, positively identified as Anovuyo.

