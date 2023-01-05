Manhunt for four suspects after deadly Joe Slovo tavern robbery

Police in Nelson Mandela Bay are on the hunt for four men believed to have been involved in a robbery at a tavern in Joe Slovo on Tuesday night.
Swift response by members of the police’s Crime Combatting Unit (CCU) resulted in a shoot-out outside the tavern, leading to two suspects being killed, while four others managed to evade arrest.
According to police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg, the robbery took place at about 8.45pm when armed suspects entered the tavern and allegedly robbed the owner and patrons.
“The owner of a tavern in Vusumzi Street in Joe Slovo was busy inside the tavern when one suspect entered and threatened him with a firearm.
“Approximately five other suspects, all armed, also entered the tavern, and threatened patrons before robbing them of their cellphones,” Janse van Rensburg said.
The suspects left the premises with several cellphones and an undisclosed amount of cash from the tavern’s till.
Meanwhile, CCU members received information about the robbery in progress and immediately responded to the scene.
As they arrived at about 9.30pm, they were allegedly confronted by the suspects as they were leaving the tavern.
Shots were fired and two suspects died on the scene while four others fled on foot.
Upon further investigation of the scene officers found a 9mm pistol with the serial number filed off, as well as six rounds of ammunition.
They also recovered a signal jamming device, a CCTV camera, one of the cellphones allegedly stolen from the tavern, and a grey Toyota Corolla that was reported stolen in November in Motherwell.
Janse van Rensburg said police were investigating cases of business robbery, and illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.
Two inquests were also opened in respect of the deceased suspects.
Police are urging anyone with information about the outstanding suspects to contact the Kwazakele SA Police Service on 082-442-0964, or by going to their nearest police station.
All information will be kept confidential.
HeraldLIVE
Manhunt for four suspects after deadly Joe Slovo tavern robbery
News reporter
Image: 123RF/ PAUL FLEET
HeraldLIVE
