A 24-year-old man will appear in the Motherwell Magistrate’s Court on Friday on a charge of murder.
The man is accused of fatally assaulting a 37-year-old Motherwell man on Wednesday night.
Police were alerted to an injured man at the Powerline Shacks in NU9.
Police spokesperson Captain Gerda Swart said when the police arrived they had interviewed the owner of the informal home.
“The owner told the police that he had arrived home and found an unknown man inside his informal home.
“A quarrel ensued, which led to a fight in which the 24-year-old man allegedly used a hammer to assault the alleged intruder,” Swart said.
Swart said the man had died on the scene and the 24-year-old had been arrested on a charge of murder.
The name of the victim will be released once a formal identification has been completed.
Investigations are continuing.
Man arrested for fatally assaulting ‘intruder’
Image: 123RF/BELCHONOK
