Hard conversations had over a cup of coffee
Death Cafe meetings proving popular in Bay — especially after pandemic
Premium
By Siphokazi Mnyobe - 05 January 2023
Death Cafe, a global movement where you eat cake, drink coffee and discuss the once-taboo topic of death, is growing in popularity in Gqeberha.
Motivated by the sudden rise in the mortality rate in SA during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, two Nelson Mandela Bay residents began exploring creative ways to teach people about death — and how to come to terms with it...
Hard conversations had over a cup of coffee
Death Cafe meetings proving popular in Bay — especially after pandemic
Death Cafe, a global movement where you eat cake, drink coffee and discuss the once-taboo topic of death, is growing in popularity in Gqeberha.
Motivated by the sudden rise in the mortality rate in SA during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, two Nelson Mandela Bay residents began exploring creative ways to teach people about death — and how to come to terms with it...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics