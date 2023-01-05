×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Bystanders revive KZN boy in near drowning in residential estate pool

05 January 2023
Suthentira Govender
Senior reporter
A KwaZulu-Natal boy was revived by bystanders and paramedics after almost drowning in a residential estate swimming pool. Stock photo.
A KwaZulu-Natal boy was revived by bystanders and paramedics after almost drowning in a residential estate swimming pool. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/kritchanut

Bystanders applied cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) to save the life of a boy who almost drowned in a swimming pool at a KwaZulu-Natal north coast residential estate.

According to IPSS Medical Rescue, the incident occurred in Tinley Manor on Wednesday.

“The unresponsive child was pulled from the pool and CPR was initiated by bystanders.

“IPSS Medical Rescue advanced life support and medics joined the resuscitation efforts with other service providers.

“Fortunately, they were able to resuscitate the child and he was taken to a nearby facility for further care,” IPSS said.

The emergency service praised the bystanders for immediately initiating the lifesaving CPR.

“This highlights the importance of members of the public learning CPR.”

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

DStv Prem | The Best of Bonfils Bimenyimana
Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...

Most Read