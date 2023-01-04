The good, the bad and the ugly of Nelson Mandela Bay dumping sites
Rubbish dumped outside locked Kragga Kamma Road facility gates but big cleanup proceeds smoothly elsewhere
It was a sea of filth in front of the Kragga Kamma Road dump site’s locked gates on Tuesday morning as residents continued to dump their garbage despite the facility being closed over the last two public holidays.
In stark contrast, at the Hunters Retreat dump site dozens of motorists patiently lined up outside the transfer station as organised teams assisted visitors from 7am to dispose of their garbage efficiently...
