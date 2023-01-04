×

News

The good, the bad and the ugly of Nelson Mandela Bay dumping sites

Rubbish dumped outside locked Kragga Kamma Road facility gates but big cleanup proceeds smoothly elsewhere

04 January 2023
Riaan Marais
News reporter

It was a sea of filth in front of the Kragga Kamma Road dump site’s locked gates on Tuesday morning as residents continued to dump their garbage despite the facility being closed over the last two public holidays.

In stark contrast, at the Hunters Retreat dump site dozens of motorists patiently lined up outside the transfer station as organised teams assisted visitors from 7am to dispose of their garbage efficiently...

