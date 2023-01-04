Eskom has ramped up load-shedding to stage 3 from 4pm on Wednesday until further notice.
This was because of the breakdown of two generating units and the delay in returning to service of three generating units from planned maintenance.
Eskom had been implementing stage 2 load-shedding since December 31 after earlier promising there would be no load-shedding on New Year's Day.
TimesLIVE
Stage 3 load-shedding after breakdown of two generating units
Image: Maribe Trevor Mokgobu
Eskom has ramped up load-shedding to stage 3 from 4pm on Wednesday until further notice.
This was because of the breakdown of two generating units and the delay in returning to service of three generating units from planned maintenance.
Eskom had been implementing stage 2 load-shedding since December 31 after earlier promising there would be no load-shedding on New Year's Day.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics