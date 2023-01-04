×

News

Stage 3 load-shedding after breakdown of two generating units

By TimesLIVE - 04 January 2023
The breakdown of two generating units and the delay in returning to service of three generating units from planned maintenance have forced Eskom to implement stage 3 load-shedding. File photo.
Image: Maribe Trevor Mokgobu
Image: Maribe Trevor Mokgobu

Eskom has ramped up load-shedding to stage 3 from 4pm on Wednesday until further notice.

This was because of the breakdown of two generating units and the delay in returning to service of three generating units from planned maintenance.

Eskom had been implementing stage 2 load-shedding since December 31 after earlier  promising there would be no load-shedding on New Year's Day.

TimesLIVE

