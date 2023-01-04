Rain predicted for Nelson Mandela Bay catchment areas
While huge amounts not expected this week, it is a good omen for 2023, says ‘Weather Guru’ Garth Sampson
Premium
By Guy Rogers - 04 January 2023
It was a social media post in jest as the “Weather Guru (https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064855771657)” himself went from dam-to-dam meditating for rain, but believe it or not, Nelson Mandela Bay may be off to a good start in 2023, with rain expected over the catchment areas this week.
The client liaison officer at the SA Weather Service in the Bay, Garth Sampson, also spent some of his December delivering rain gauges and highlighting the blight of alien vegetation not being removed speedily...
Rain predicted for Nelson Mandela Bay catchment areas
While huge amounts not expected this week, it is a good omen for 2023, says ‘Weather Guru’ Garth Sampson
It was a social media post in jest as the “Weather Guru (https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064855771657)” himself went from dam-to-dam meditating for rain, but believe it or not, Nelson Mandela Bay may be off to a good start in 2023, with rain expected over the catchment areas this week.
The client liaison officer at the SA Weather Service in the Bay, Garth Sampson, also spent some of his December delivering rain gauges and highlighting the blight of alien vegetation not being removed speedily...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics