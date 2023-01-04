×

‘Only scientific evidence will ban pit bulls’

Substantial research needed before condemning breed, says agriculture department after 138,00 sign petition calling for end to deadly attacks

04 January 2023
Tshepiso Mametela
Reporter

No matter how emotional critics and owners may become, the government has made it clear that any ban on pit bulls will be based solely on scientific evidence. 

The  department of agriculture, land reform and rural development has responded to growing calls for the breed to be banned in SA after a spate of fatal attacks in the past few months. ..

