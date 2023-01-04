Nelson Mandela Bay police clamp down on illegal firearms

Nelson Mandela Bay district commissioner Major-General Vuyisile Ncata applauded the police for confiscating 77 illegal firearms and 1,726 rounds of ammunition during the festive season.
The illegal firearms and ammunition were confiscated during the Bay’s “Vala Konke” operations in December.
Ncata commended the sterling work done by Bay police in efforts to eradicate illegal firearms and make communities safer during the festive season.
“The seizure of these 77 firearms has definitely had a positive effect on serious crime within our district,” he said.
“We appreciate the anonymous tip-offs by the community and we urge them to continue working with the police so that together we can make a difference in the reduction of crime within our communities.”
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the latest seizures and arrests had been effected on Tuesday by anti-gang unit members.
They arrested two suspects, aged 24 and 28, for the illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.
“The members acted on information, and at about 3.15pm, the two suspects were arrested in a house in Schauder Avenue in Holland Park,” Janse van Rensburg said.
“It is alleged the suspects were seen running into the house and were in possession of a firearm.
“The members found the two suspects, recovered a .44 revolver and one round of ammunition.
“The firearm was reported stolen during May 2005.”
She added that on Tuesday, at about 4.40pm, the anti-gang unit members had acted on information about a blue Renault Kwid suspected to be transporting firearms.
The vehicle was intercepted on the corner of Chrissie Street and Standford Road in Korsten.
“While searching the vehicle, a rifle and a shotgun were recovered.
“The 40-year-old suspect was arrested on two charges of illegal possession of firearms.
“The Renault Kwid was also impounded for further investigation.
“All the arrested suspects will appear in the Gqeberha magistrate’s court during the week.”
Nelson Mandela Bay police clamp down on illegal firearms
