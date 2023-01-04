×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Inspiring a nation with words for two decades

Lelethu Mahambehlala is paying it forward by helping to develop future poets

Premium
04 January 2023
Simtembile Mgidi
General Reporter

Visually impaired, she uses technology to record the words that have come to inspire so many South African women and children.

Now, celebrating 20 years as a poet, Lelethu Mahambehlala, known as PoeticSoul, is paying it forward by developing future poets through her Umyalezo (Message) poetry project...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

DStv Prem | The Best of Bonfils Bimenyimana
Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...

Most Read