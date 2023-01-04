Inspiring a nation with words for two decades
Lelethu Mahambehlala is paying it forward by helping to develop future poets
Visually impaired, she uses technology to record the words that have come to inspire so many South African women and children.
Now, celebrating 20 years as a poet, Lelethu Mahambehlala, known as PoeticSoul, is paying it forward by developing future poets through her Umyalezo (Message) poetry project...
Inspiring a nation with words for two decades
Lelethu Mahambehlala is paying it forward by helping to develop future poets
General Reporter
Visually impaired, she uses technology to record the words that have come to inspire so many South African women and children.
Now, celebrating 20 years as a poet, Lelethu Mahambehlala, known as PoeticSoul, is paying it forward by developing future poets through her Umyalezo (Message) poetry project...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics