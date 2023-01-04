Farm Comm fuels municipal fire fighting efforts
While the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality claimed its fleet management woes had come to an end and they could refuel municipal vehicles, when bush fires broke out in the city on Tuesday a local neighbourhood watch group had to step in.
Members of Farm Comm were forced to assist one of the municipality’s firefighting vehicles with diesel when the infernos started in the Greenbushes area...
Farm Comm fuels municipal fire fighting efforts
News reporter
While the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality claimed its fleet management woes had come to an end and they could refuel municipal vehicles, when bush fires broke out in the city on Tuesday a local neighbourhood watch group had to step in.
Members of Farm Comm were forced to assist one of the municipality’s firefighting vehicles with diesel when the infernos started in the Greenbushes area...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics