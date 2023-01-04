Several Durban residents lashed out at the city, with some saying it needs to “focus on its own backyard”.
eThekwini municipality slammed for wishing Cape Town ‘speedy recovery’ after beach closures
Durban residents are fuming over an eThekwini municipality social media post wishing Cape Town a “speedy recovery” after sewage spills forced the closure of two beaches.
The city of Cape Town announced the temporary closure of a section of Strand Beach on the False Bay coast and at Small Bay in Blaauwberg as a “precautionary measure” on Sunday.
It attributed the closures to sewage spills which it said were under investigation.
Nkosenhle Madlala, chair of eThekwini’s governance and human capital committee who is also acting mayor, wished Cape Town a “speedy recovery” on the city’s Facebook page.
“We wish our colleagues in Cape Town well as they battle sewer spillages at some of their beaches.
“Running a metro is a complex task fraught with many challenges, even if you have been spared from the devastating floods experienced in April last year. We wish them a speedy recovery.”
