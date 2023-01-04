×

Farm owner known to the police

Breakthrough in Poppy's Restaurant 2020 New Year's Day shooting

By TimesLIVE - 04 January 2023
Image: 123RF

Police have launched a manhunt for the owner of a farm in Kliprivier, Gauteng, where one of the firearms recovered at the property was linked to a restaurant shooting in Melville on New Year’s Day in 2020, where two people were killed and several were injured.

“A multidisciplinary team has been working tirelessly on this case to bring perpetrators to book,” police spokesperson Col Athlenda Mathe said.

She said nine firearms were found buried in a shallow grave on the farm and were taken in for ballistic testing.

“One of the firearms has been positively linked to the crime that happened in Melville. Police have since been on a manhunt for the owner of this farm.”

She said the owner was known to the police and was urged to hand himself over to the police.

